The Bigg Boss queen Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning video, as she transitions from her home avatar to her babe hot look. The actress gave on candid weekend vibes as she shared the video and we are in awe with Rubina’s usual cuteness quotient. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the video, on Monday.

In the video, we can see her all gorgeous in a super baggy black sweatshirt that she teamed with green baggy pants. The actress completed the look with her specs and wavy blonde hair. The actress walks into the bedroom with the tv remote, and says ‘what if I just’ and then transitions to where she can be seen inside a café.

In the second segment of the video, Rubina looked stunning wearing her white body-skimming top. She teamed it with sleek red straight hair. The actress completed the look with matching trousers and rounded it off with black shades and pink lips. The actress can be spotted all busy digging into her yum sushi with red chopsticks in hand.

Check out video-

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The actress has worked in several tv shows to date, and has earned immense love with her honed acting chops. The actress was also seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Rubina was also in the movie Ardh where she starred alongside Rajpal Yadav.