ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu wants to take a break, Sunayana Fozdar says ‘love this’

Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar are two actors who have always been very loved and entertaining for their fans in TMKOC show. Well, it's time to check out the latest that's currently happening at their end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
03 Jun,2023 05:54:12
Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu wants to take a break, Sunayana Fozdar says ‘love this’

Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani are two of the most admired and adored actresses in the Hindi TV industry. For the unversed, the two of them started sharing screen space for the first time when they had worked together in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and well, ever since that time, their professional journey has indeed been an amazing one for them. While Palak started playing the role of Sonu in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sunayana Fozdar, on the other hand, started playing the role of Anjali Bhabhi and well, ever since that time, it has been quite an incredible journey for her professionally.

Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar spare special updates for their fans. Let’s check out:

The thing with both Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar is that come what may, they have the unique ability to slay and win hearts with their stylish fashion avatars. Well, what’s the latest happening at their end right now? Currently, Palak Sindhwani seems to be longing for a bit of a break as she seems apparently tired and jaded with her tiring and hectic lifestyle. On the other hand, Sunayana Fozdar has given her fans a glimpse of what she’s presently loving at this stage. Well, do you want to check it out ASAP? Well, here you go ladies and gentlemen –

Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu wants to take a break, Sunayana Fozdar says ‘love this’ 812335

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful for real in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar and her irresistible sunkissed diaries
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar and her irresistible sunkissed diaries
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's reason for happiness is relatable for every working professional
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's reason for happiness is relatable for every working professional
Why is TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani running around happily?
Why is TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani running around happily?
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's white magic will make you fall in love
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's white magic will make you fall in love
TMKOC: A sneak-peek into Sunayana Fozdar's 2AM mood
TMKOC: A sneak-peek into Sunayana Fozdar's 2AM mood
Inside Sunayana Fozdar’s weekend hilarity with her husband
Inside Sunayana Fozdar’s weekend hilarity with her husband
Latest Stories
Hina Khan is radiant in a yellow frill pantsuit
Hina Khan is radiant in a yellow frill pantsuit
Get the swag dreamboat code from Siddharth Nigam and Parth Samthaan
Get the swag dreamboat code from Siddharth Nigam and Parth Samthaan
Scoop: Erica Fernandes to feature in Superhero movie, deets inside
Scoop: Erica Fernandes to feature in Superhero movie, deets inside
Anupamaa BTS Fun: Rupali Ganguly gets all groovy on sets
Anupamaa BTS Fun: Rupali Ganguly gets all groovy on sets
Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat meets his ‘dream girl’
Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat meets his ‘dream girl’
“Recently it’s become much better,” Alia Bhatt on her relationship with sister Pooja
“Recently it’s become much better,” Alia Bhatt on her relationship with sister Pooja
Read Latest News