Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu wants to take a break, Sunayana Fozdar says ‘love this’

Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani are two of the most admired and adored actresses in the Hindi TV industry. For the unversed, the two of them started sharing screen space for the first time when they had worked together in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and well, ever since that time, their professional journey has indeed been an amazing one for them. While Palak started playing the role of Sonu in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sunayana Fozdar, on the other hand, started playing the role of Anjali Bhabhi and well, ever since that time, it has been quite an incredible journey for her professionally.

Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar spare special updates for their fans. Let’s check out:

The thing with both Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar is that come what may, they have the unique ability to slay and win hearts with their stylish fashion avatars. Well, what’s the latest happening at their end right now? Currently, Palak Sindhwani seems to be longing for a bit of a break as she seems apparently tired and jaded with her tiring and hectic lifestyle. On the other hand, Sunayana Fozdar has given her fans a glimpse of what she’s presently loving at this stage. Well, do you want to check it out ASAP? Well, here you go ladies and gentlemen –

