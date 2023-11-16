Pankhuri Awasthy Shares Cute Moments With Her Twins Babies, Gautam Rode Reacts

The Indian Television actress Pankhuri Awasthy recently took to her Instagram handle to drop super cute photos of herself with her twin babies, wishing them ‘Happy Children’s Day’ and her fans and followers. She has worked in several shows. However, she is best known for her Maddam Sir. Look at how her husband, Gautam Rode, reacts to her cute moments enjoying motherhood.

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress became a mother in July; she shared this heartwarming photo on her social media, where she can be seen hugging her twin babies, Radhya and Raditya, and wishing for Children’s Day. Not just that, the new mother, Pankhuri Awasthy, also extended her concern and prayers for the poor kids in Gaza.

She wrote, “Happy Children’s Day, my babies and all the babies, and a special prayer for all the babies in Gaza!” In the shared post, Pankhuri can be seen sharing adorable moments with her twin babies, radiating pure joy and maternal love. In the photo, the side faces of the babies are visible, and they look cuteness-overloaded. While the babies look adorable with the matching printed white top and yellow pants.

The father of twin babies, Gautam Rode, took to the comments section and dropped two red hearts and three joined hands emojis expressing his love and gratitude.

