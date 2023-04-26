Moms-to-be Gauahar Khan and Pankhuri Awasthy flaunt baby bumps in ethnic wear, see photos

Gauahar Khan and Pankhuri Awasthy came together with their husbands for Eid lunch

Gauahar Khan and Pankhuri Awasthy, the popular TV actresses, are all set to become mommies. The two are presently enjoying their pregnancy phase. Recently, Gauahar and Pankhuri came together with their husbands for Eid lunch. The party was hosted by Gauahar and her husband, Zaid Darbar, and was attended by Pankhuri and her husband Gautam Rode.

Pankhuri took to Instagram and posted a series of photos from their get-together. In one of the photos, Pankhuri and Gauahar posed together, flaunting their baby bumps. The actresses look lovely in ethnic outfits.

Pankhuri wore a red suit that she matched with a black choker and a small bindi. Gauahar opted for a gorgeous black suit with white threadwork all over. She wore small earrings and kept her hair open. She captioned her photos: “Blessed Eid! #sharingthisbeautifuljourney #mumstobe #dadstobe #eidmubarak #pregnancy #phase #love #bump”