Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are all set to become parents. Recently, Pankhuri took to Instagram and shared a post wherein she announced her pregnancy. She posted a video in which she showcased her happy journey with Gautam

Later, in the video, Pankhuri revealed how her family is becoming bigger as a new member is all set to come. The couple is seen beaming with joy as they shared the news with everyone. She captioned, “Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes ! ♥️ Thank you @pixiedustdesign for creating these visuals for us! ✨”.

As per reports in the media, Gautam and Pankhuri met for the first time on the sets of Sony TV’s Razia Sultan and they soon became friends. And the rest is history. Together they grew stronger and stronger as a couple and fans love them for every bit that they do.

Congratulations to the couple!

