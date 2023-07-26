ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcome twins - a boy and a girl

Gautam Rode and his wife Pankhuri Awasthy, who tied the knot in 2018, have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little ones. They have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Jul,2023 11:38:28
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcome twins - a boy and a girl 837488

Gautam Rode and his wife Pankhuri Awasthy, the popular TV couple, have been blessed with twins – a baby boy and a baby girl. The ecstatic new parents took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news with their fans and followers.

The twins were born on July 25. They shared a note on Instagram. The note read, “Twice blessed. We’ve been blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl. Arrived July 25th, 2023. Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude. We joyously announce the start of our journey as a family of four! Thankful for all the love and blessings. Gautam and Pankhuri.”

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcome twins - a boy and a girl 837486

Pankhuri captioned her post: “As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us. 💕” Gautam and Pankhuri, who tied the knot in 2018, have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little ones. The couple’s happiness knows no bounds as they embark on this new journey of parenthood together.

Fans and well-wishers flooded the couple’s social media accounts with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes, showering them with love and blessings for their newborn twins. We join their fans in congratulating Gautam and Pankhuri on the arrival of their twins.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

