Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcome twins - a boy and a girl

Gautam Rode and his wife Pankhuri Awasthy, the popular TV couple, have been blessed with twins – a baby boy and a baby girl. The ecstatic new parents took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news with their fans and followers.

The twins were born on July 25. They shared a note on Instagram. The note read, “Twice blessed. We’ve been blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl. Arrived July 25th, 2023. Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude. We joyously announce the start of our journey as a family of four! Thankful for all the love and blessings. Gautam and Pankhuri.”

Pankhuri captioned her post: “As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us. 💕” Gautam and Pankhuri, who tied the knot in 2018, have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little ones. The couple’s happiness knows no bounds as they embark on this new journey of parenthood together.

Fans and well-wishers flooded the couple’s social media accounts with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes, showering them with love and blessings for their newborn twins. We join their fans in congratulating Gautam and Pankhuri on the arrival of their twins.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.