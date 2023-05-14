ADVERTISEMENT
Party Night: Nia Sharma does the cut-out fashion right

Nia Sharma leaves no stone unturned with her style file. Owing to that, the actress has now stunned us all with her fierce look in cutout bodycon fashion, the pictures have gone viral

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 May,2023 06:55:07
Nia Sharma, a renowned television actress celebrated for her captivating style and daring fashion choices, has garnered substantial acclaim in the entertainment industry due to her remarkable talent and an expansive fan base. However, her latest public appearance in the city wearing a revealing cut-out bodysuit has sparked a sensation all across.

Nia Sharma shares classy pictures

Looking all gorgeous in her cutout white and black mini outfit, the actress settled us with nothing but goals. The diva completed the look with her sleek straight hair. The diva rounded it off with bold makeup.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “There’s No If though!”

Work Front

In a scintillating display of talent, Nia Sharma recently set screens ablaze with her electrifying performance in Suniel Shetty’s web series “Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega,” now available for streaming on Amazon Mini TV. The actress enthralled her ardent fans with her fearless and captivating dance moves in the mesmerizing number titled “Daiyaa Daiyaa.” Known for frequently captivating attention on social media platforms, Nia Sharma’s Instagram dance videos have consistently garnered praise and admiration.

Having made her television debut in 2010 with the popular series “Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha,” Nia Sharma has since established herself as a prominent figure in the industry. Her remarkable acting skills have been showcased in various daily soap operas, including “Jamai Raja,” “Naagin,” “Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai,” among others. The versatile actress has also showcased her mettle in the realm of reality television, having participated in esteemed shows such as “Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa” and “Khatron Ke Khiladi,” thereby cementing her status as a household name.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

