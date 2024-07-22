[Photos] Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Share Photos Of Their Dessert Delight In Italy

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, the beloved duo from the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, continue to captivate fans with their impressive acting skills and delightful social media presence. Recently, the couple shared some enchanting moments from their trip to Italy, where they savored a delectable dessert experience. Let’s take a closer look at their Italian getaway:

Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s Recent Italy Trip-

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya made a stylish statement during their Italian getaway. Divyanka looked stunning in a western fit, featuring a white with blue floral printed V-neckline, half-sleeves skater mini dress. She accessorized her look with brown-shaded sunglasses, a white sling bag, and white shoes, perfect for a getaway. Vivek, on the other hand, looked dashing in a white plain shirt and dark blue pants, giving his travel look vibrancy. He completed his look with a brown sling bag, black-shaded sunglasses, and white and black sneakers.

In one of the photos, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are seen enjoying their dessert as they pose candidly beside a black horse. The couple’s interaction with the horse added a touch of humor to the moment. Divyanka also captured a horse while it was eating, adding a playful element to the photos. In the next pictures, Vivek is seen enjoying his dessert and posing candidly like a child while holding a spoon in his hand.

Vivek Dahiya shared photos and wrote, “Three of us parked at NO PARKING to enjoy our treats!”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.