[Photos] Mouni Roy Turns Water Baby As Enjoys Her Beach Vacation In Bali

Mouni Roy is a popular actress on Indian television and in Bollywood. Aside from her impressive acting abilities, she is a huge travel enthusiast. Her Instagram feed is full of breathtaking photographs from her global adventures. Mouni’s travel trips, which highlight her passion for discovering new cultures, gorgeous landscapes, and breathtaking sights, inspire her fans to embrace wanderlust. She recently flew to Bali for a holiday, and the stunning photos of her will leave you speechless.

Mouni Roy’s Bali Vacation Appearance-

Taking to his Instagram post, the diva looks like a bombshell in a blue bikini set. The outfit features a deep neckline, halter neckline, and bralette paired with a waist cut-out bikini bottom. She finished her look with a puffed bun hairstyle, minimal makeup, fluttery lashes, and peach lips. She compliments her outfit with a silver and diamond ring. In the few pictures, the diva turns into a water baby as she poses in the water. In the next appearance, the actress shared a glimpse of the beauty of the beach with blue sky and clean water.

In the further appearance, the actress flaunts a casual look in a blue crop T-shirt paired with a black layered mini skirt and poses for a candid pose. In the next picture, she shows the beauty of a Bali beach. Lastly, the actress shows her toned physique and enjoys the Bali weather in a candid pose.

She captioned her post, “Remains of a day…”

