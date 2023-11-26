Television | Celebrities

[Photos] Nia Sharma is hotness personified in black crop top and mini flared skirt

Nia Sharma turned heads at a recent event, effortlessly rocking a chic black ensemble that showcased her undeniable style. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Nia Sharma turned heads at a recent event, effortlessly rocking a chic black ensemble that showcased her undeniable style. The diva sported a trendy crop top in sleek black, perfectly paired with a micro mini skirt adorned with eye-catching silver sequins. Her fashion statement was on point, accentuated by a silver tie that added a touch of glamour to the entire look.

Embracing a bold and confident vibe, Nia complemented her ensemble with a cascade of long, wavy locks that framed her face elegantly. Her makeup game was nothing short of fierce, highlighting her features with a striking allure. The diva didn’t stop there; she elevated the glamour quotient by slipping into a pair of silver sequined boots, adding the perfect finishing touch to her ensemble.

In a playful nod to her fashion choices, Nia shared glimpses of her stylish appearance, captioning the pictures with a hint of humor: “wore a tie to a party meeting.” Her fashion-forward approach and the sassy twist to the caption undoubtedly make Nia Sharma a trendsetter who knows how to make a statement, both on and off the red carpet.

