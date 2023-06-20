Playing a romantic in Shiv Shakti - Tyaag Taandav is the biggest challenge: Meer Ali

Meer Ali, who is popular for his macho image of Indra Dev from the TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh, has gotten into a new image this time around and is playing the romantic, good-looking Chandra Dev in Colors’ new presentation, Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

Meer who has played varied challenging roles in TV projects Supercops Vs Supervillains, Vighnaharta Ganesh, Main Bhi Ardhangini, Alif Laila, Shubharambh, Swaraj, Dharm Yoddha Garud etc, is certainly on target to give his fans a new visual treat with this role.

In a candid interview with IWMBuzz.com, Meer Ali talks about how he prepared for this role and the kind of newness that this role provides to him.

Read on.

What prompted you to take up this role in Shiv Shakti?

When I was initially approached for this role, I was a little shocked. I have a strong face, have a very strong jawline. It often puts me in that grey zone and anti-hero zone. So I was surprised. But the second thought that popped up in my mind was why not take it up. Chanda Dev is someone very romantic, pleasant and cute to look at. I thought I can experiment and change the perception of the audience. I wanted to experiment with being romantic. So this is the opportunity that will enable me to show the softer side of me. Also, people will get to see Chandra Dev in a different way altogether.

Mytho and that too presented by Siddharth Kumar Tewari means there will be a spectacular combination. How has your experience so far been? Take us through your role of Chandra Dev?

Yes, as you rightly said, mythos and Swastik Productions are a deadly combination. It is a great feeling to be a part of this battalion. Having said this, I have associated with them for a long time now. I have done shows like Navya, RadhaKrishn, Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki. I was playing this image of Indra earlier. Every actor has been ably cast in this show. So this is a must-watch for sure. Talking about the grandeur of the show, it is at the next level.

A lot of effort has been put in by the production, creative, designers etc. The kind of look that has been given to every character is spectacular. Our designer Shubopriya has given me a magnificent look.

Hear it is going to have a tinge of romance with Rohini. What can be expected?

Yes, I play Chandra Dev. Get ready to watch me as a soft romantic guy. You will see a nice beautiful love story of Chandra Dev and Rohini. Do watch to know about it. I have a great understanding with Vaidehi Nair. We discuss a lot about work, you will see some amazing chemistry between us.

How is it shooting with the cast?

The cast is great. It is a comfortable zone, knowing most of the actors. We are like a team, like a family based in Umbergaon. We have a great team spirit.

What is the extra preparation needed for a mytho show?

I had researched Chandradev. The reason being I wanted to know how I am going to be placed. Secondly, I did a lot of fitness grilling. I am very strict about my workout, routine, food habits etc. I want to look my best.

What are the varied challenges that this character throws at you?

The only challenge that I have come across in this show is that I do not have the chance to show my macho image. Rather, I play a romantic which I am enjoying. You will also see some good action happening.

What do you want to tell your fans?

I am requesting my fans to get hooked on this show. Watch this on TV and not on your phones. It is a must-watch so don’t miss on it.