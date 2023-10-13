Television | Celebrities

Pool Party: Nia Sharma Dances In Hot Yellow Monokini In Dubai Vacation

The heartthrob Nia Sharma is currently enjoying her vacation in Dubai. Today, the actress shared a glimpse of herself dancing inside the water at her pool party. Check out all the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Oct,2023 17:00:36
Pool Party: Nia Sharma Dances In Hot Yellow Monokini In Dubai Vacation 861006
Credit: Nia Sharma instagram

The travel enthusiast Nia Sharma is yet again off vacation. This time, the actress is enjoying her time in the paradise of Dubai. Ever since she landed in the city, Nia has been sharing a glimpse of her vacation. And today, the diva shows her hot avatar in monokini as she dances at the pool party.

Nia Sharma’s Hot Avatar

Nia took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse from her pool party in Dubai. The actress opts for a yellow monokini with strappy sleeves and toe-point detailings for her fun time in the water. In the video, she can be seen dancing her heart out as she enjoys her pool party time in the evening. Her bold avatar in the monokini is undoubtedly raising the hotness bar.

On the other hand, in the series of photos, Nia Sharma shares a glimpse of her fun time in Dubai. In one of the videos, she asks the bartender to give her the best cocktail in the world. After the fun day inside the pool, Nia glams up in a stunning pink bodycon dress with a halter neck detail and cut-out pattern.

Image: Instagram

Her fun pictures undoubtedly are making rounds on the internet. Nia Sharma shared these photos and videos with the caption, “The pool party… pina coladas.. the sunset.. my day’s made. #dubai🇦🇪 @fivepalmjumeirah also thanks for putting up the best cocktail show for me. Rima

What is your reaction to this evening’s pool party? Let us know in the comments box.

