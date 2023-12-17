Prajakta Koli and BF Vrishank Khanal caught clubbing together, netizens say ‘golden retriever X black cat’

Prajakta Koli and her boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, were recently spotted together at a club, capturing a candid moment in a picture that has caught the attention of fans. The lovebirds showcased their unique styles with flair. Vrishank opted for a casual look, sporting a t-shirt paired with messy hair and nerdy glasses, giving off a laid-back vibe. In contrast, Prajakta looked stunning in a chic scooped U-neck bodycon black dress. Her sleek straight hair complemented the elegant attire, and she accessorized with hoop earrings and a stylish sling bag. Together, the couple seemed to be in high spirits, exuding a party-ready mood.

The captured moment reflects not only their personal style but also the chemistry between Prajakta and Vrishank. Fans of the popular content creator and her beau are sure to appreciate the glimpse into their fashionable and celebratory night out at the club.

Check out photos below:

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s engagement

Earlier on September, Prajakta shared a picture on her social media when the couple together was in US. The YouTuber shared an adorable photo going all cosy and cuddly with Vrishank, while flaunting her engagement ring. Sharing the photo she wrote, “@vrishankkhanal is now my ex boyfriend”

The duo often shares photos together on their social media handle, leaving their fans all awed and in love with their bond. And this one is no different.