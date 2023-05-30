ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Prajakta Koli's romance with 'sun' at San Francisco

The popular YouTuber, known as Mostly Sane, has shared a set of candid pictures from her San Francisco trip. The queen of social media, who is now an emerging actress looked gorgeous in her candid avatar.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 May,2023 04:01:02
Prajakta Koli's romance with 'sun' at San Francisco

Prajakta Koli, the well-known Indian content creator and YouTube sensation, recently found herself basking in the radiant glow of San Francisco. With a beaming smile and a dash of wanderlust in her eyes, she embarked on an unforgettable journey through the sun-kissed streets of the city by the bay.

Prajakta Koli goes sunkissed in San Francisco

The popular YouTuber, known as Mostly Sane, has shared a set of candid pictures from her San Francisco trip. The queen of social media, who is now an emerging actress looked gorgeous in her candid avatar. She can be seen wearing a stylish white t-shirt that she teamed with denim jeans. The actress completed the look with her sleek straight hair and no makeup.

Sharing the adorable pictures, as she goes all sunkissed, she wrote, “Fan Srancisco”, check it out below-

Prajakta Koli's romance with 'sun' at San Francisco 811184

San Francisco- The City By The Bay

San Francisco, is popularly hailed as the “City by the Bay.” The metropolis is located on the west coast of the United States. Renowned for its stunning natural beauty, diverse culture, and innovative spirit, San Francisco is a city that captivates both locals and visitors alike.

One of the most recognizable landmarks in San Francisco is the Golden Gate Bridge, an architectural marvel that spans the entrance to the San Francisco Bay. Its striking red-orange color and breathtaking views attract millions of tourists each year, making it a symbol of the city’s charm and allure.

San Francisco’s unique geography adds to its charm, with rolling hills and sweeping vistas that provide picturesque backdrops for its iconic skyline.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
This is what Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane does all day
This is what Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane does all day
Inside Prajakta Koli’s summer skincare routine
Inside Prajakta Koli’s summer skincare routine
Prajakta Koli shares major update about her next video, check out
Prajakta Koli shares major update about her next video, check out
In Photos: Prajakta Koli And Her Obsession With Jhumkas
In Photos: Prajakta Koli And Her Obsession With Jhumkas
Prajakta Koli asks ‘you coming or no?’, Varun Sood starts running
Prajakta Koli asks ‘you coming or no?’, Varun Sood starts running
In Pics: Prajakta Koli aces the boss vibes in pantsuits
In Pics: Prajakta Koli aces the boss vibes in pantsuits
Latest Stories
Keerthy Suresh's irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas
Keerthy Suresh's irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas
Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi's unbelievable 'yellow magic'
Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi's unbelievable 'yellow magic'
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni leads Chennai Super Kings to fifth IPL trophy, fans can't keep calm
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni leads Chennai Super Kings to fifth IPL trophy, fans can't keep calm
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are shining damsels in printed outfits, see swag moments
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are shining damsels in printed outfits, see swag moments
“She might slap me on my face”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia as he linked her with Vijay Varma, read
“She might slap me on my face”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia as he linked her with Vijay Varma, read
Watch: Pranali Rathod Turns Muse In Floral Anarkali; Fans Couldn't Stop Gushing
Watch: Pranali Rathod Turns Muse In Floral Anarkali; Fans Couldn't Stop Gushing
Read Latest News