Pranali Rathod Celebrates 2 Million Fandom On Instagram; Check Out

Pranali Rathod, now a known name in showbiz, carved her niche in the industry with her hard work and constant good performance on screen. After years of struggling, she rose to fame after appearing in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It was not an easy path for her to come this far in her career, but only her consistency helped her to do so. Today she is celebrating her fandom on Instagram.

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram and reshared a celebration post shared by her fan page as she completed 2 Million followers on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. While she only follows 178 people on Instagram. She follows all her co-stars, singer Selena Gomez and other television stars. The actress is enjoying her success, as her Instagram bio says, “Living the Dream.”

Pranali is not very active on her social media handle, but whenever she gets time, she makes sure to interact with her fans or share an update about her life. Her last Instagram post was posted almost a week ago, where she looked slayer in a black bodycon slip dress with thigh-high slit detailing. The actress is undoubtedly the favourite of many and enjoys massive love from the audience.

