Pranali Rathod Gets Cozy With Onscreen Brother And Sister; See Photo

Pranali Rathod, yet again, all smiles with her co-stars, aka onscreen brother and sister, for a cosy mirror selfie. Let's check out what the trio is up to

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai beauty Pranali Rathod is a queen of hearts. She has a massive fandom on her Instagram account that regularly treats her fans with something new. In the latest Instagram story, the actress reshared a cosy moment with her onscreen brother and sister. Read more to find out what they are up to now.

Pranali Rathod Selfie With Brother And Sister

Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant, Mayank Arora, and Harshad Chopda united to celebrate Harshad’s birthday. Sharing the snaps from the party, Mayank Arora, who played the role of Kiarav, Akshara’s brother, shared a cosy snap with her sister Akshara and Arohi, aka Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant. The trio was dressed casually and posed after so long. The actor in the story wrote, “With my laadlies.”

Pranali reshared the selfie story on her account. The actress shares a great bond with all of her co-stars. Though Mayank Arora is not working in the show anymore, the diva has a lovely bond with him. Apart from that, the actress buzzes online due to her fashion and style. She keeps her fans engaged with her through her constant engagement posts. The actress has become a household name with her onscreen performance.

Do you like Pranali Rathod's behaviour and style?