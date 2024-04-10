Pranali Rathod Reminds Retro Bollywood Vibe In Yellow Ruffle Saree, See How

When it comes to rocking any look, Pranali Rathod is a name in Indian television who never fails to impress with her unique sense of style, creating a masterpiece. She can pull every look to perfection, from lehengas to sarees, one-pieces, and pantsuits. However, her new look in a yellow ruffle saree reminds us of retro Bollywood. And we know we are in for a treat whenever the actress shares new photos. Let’s take a full look below.

Embracing ethnicity in a simple avatar, Pranali wore a bright yellow organza saree paired with an intricately designed blouse with a butterfly neckline. The ruffle pattern reminds us of old Bollywood days. In this beautiful bright yellow saree, Pranali looked as gorgeous as ever.

Pranali continues to impress with her simplicity. The actress opts for a huge white jhumka to complement her appearance. The mid-part open hairstyle looks captivating. Add an extra dose of sophistication with minimal winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and nude pink lips. The green bangles look so beautiful.

Pranali Rathod looks oh-so-breathtaking in the sunkissed photos, flaunting her quirkiness and charismatic smile. With the green heels, she walks like a diva.

What are your thoughts on Pranali Rathod’s yellow ruffle saree look? We’d love to hear your opinions in the comments section below.