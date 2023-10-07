Pregnant Rubina Dilaik Poses BIG With A Car; Calls It As A Bump-py Ride

Rubina Dilaik the talented actress who is known for her prolific acting in shows like Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Chhoti Bahu etc, is pregnant. Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla were holidaying in Southern California when they deemed it fit to announce Rubina’s pregnancy. The news was expected, as Rubina fans were contemplating and talking a lot about Rubina being pregnant. And this announcement was not surprising at all to many!! Rubina has been showing off her baby bump in style for all these days. Her fabulous range of fashion collections has added more charm to her new phase of pregnancy. She has been seen wearing maternity wear to casual clothes, posing with her baby bump visible. And now, it is time to call in for this bump ride posing with a car.

Rubina hints at an amazing ride in the car. At the same time, she captions her post as ‘Bump-py ride’ indicating her baby bump too. She is seen here in a casual black short dress with black gum boots, sitting on a car and also inside a car.

Rubina’s expressions are palpable as she smiles and enjoys her true craze and enthusiasm for bump rides.

She is seen posing with a pink hot car in these pictures. Are you all looking forward to more and more updates on her pregnancy coming from Rubina Dilaik? Surely, her fans are having the best time with the actress almost updating her fanbase of her new pregnant escapades daily. We at IWMBuzz.com also wrote recently about Rubina’s food craving for ice cream.

Are you enjoying this picture? Take a look.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, Rubina seems to be in the mood to pose and enjoy her bumpy ride!!