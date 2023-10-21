Television | Celebrities

Pregnant Rubina Dilaik Radiates Elegance In White Alia Cut Palazzo Outfit

Rubina Dilaik is all set to embrace motherhood, and her recent Instagram post has captured the hearts of her fans. In a series of new photos, Rubina showcases her maternal glow, dressed in a graceful alia-cut outfit, as she celebrates Navratri.

21 Oct,2023 02:05:36
Credit: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress is seen adorned in an exquisite alia-cut dress, radiating elegance and simplicity in her balcony photos. In the photographs, Rubina has worn a short white flower-embroidered kurta, paired with matching palazzo pants and a dupatta. Her choice of outfit not only reflects her innate grace but also her personal style that combines elegance with simplicity. Rubina’s photos are a testament to the beauty of maternal bliss and the elegance that she continues to exude.

Rubina kept her accessories minimal, accentuating her beauty with small silver jumkis and a bracelet. One of the most striking aspects of Rubina’s photos is her natural and radiant look. She chose to keep her hair open, allowing it to cascade gracefully and added a black bindi for a touch of traditional charm. Her “no makeup” makeup look emphasizes her glowing complexion, which is undoubtedly enhanced by the joy of her pregnancy. In the caption of her Instagram post, Rubina simply wrote, “Navraatri 💕🙏🏼.”

