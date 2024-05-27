Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak is intriguing with an outstanding storyline: Anushka Merchande

Actress Anushka Merchande who eyes her priority of becoming a successful actor with her TV shows Main Hoon Aparajita, Sasuji Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani etc, is making a big bang return to TV with Sony TV’s new show Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak. The show produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films plays the role of Koel, the Jaipur-bred girl with a strong personality.

Says Anushka on the concept of Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak, “It is the story about unison of a mother and her daughters that has been broken by a sinister enemy. I love the concept, it is very intriguing with an outstanding storyline.”

The first look and promos of the show have been very catchy arousing a lot of curiosity on the story plot. Shedding a bit of light on it, Anushka avers, “Yes definitely. Everyone must have gotten an idea of what the show is about and how the lives of the protagonists differ from one another. Koel and Vedika are very different from each other, but they know that there’s a connection between them. Furthermore, when you guys will watch the show you will get to know.”

Talking about associating with Sayli Salunkhe and Abhishek Nigam, Anushka shares, “As I said, we recently shot in Jaipur. Both of them are really nice and helpful. We do have fun while shooting. So yes we are bonding and getting to know each other more day by day.”

On her role, she goes on to say, “Koel is very headstrong, bold and feisty and personally I love these traits about her. It is very different and I’m giving my best to this role. There is more to Koel which the audiences will surely get to see in the show.”

“Lots and lots of love from the audience. All the roles that I’ve played and the roles that I am playing are different but the one thing that has remained constant is the amount of hard work that I put into each role. I’m super grateful for the love of the audience and I’m sure it is only going to grow more and more,” she expresses on her career returns.

She expects a lot from this show and states, “I just want our show to be a superhit and everybody loves our show and as much as I love playing Koel. I hope that everybody loves watching her.”

Best of luck!!