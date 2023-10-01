Queen Like! Rule in lehenga cholis like Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy & Shweta Tiwari

Highlights:

When it comes to fashion royalty, our beloved celebrities have never failed to impress us with their iconic style statements. In recent times, the world of ethnic fashion has witnessed a resurgence of the classic Lehenga Cholis. Stars like Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, and Shweta Tiwari have managed to leave us spellbound with their regal avatars in these traditional ensembles. Let’s delve into the enchanting world of Lehenga Cholis and discover how you can rule the fashion scene just like these divas.

Divyanka Tripathi: Elegance Personified

Divyanka Tripathi, the queen of grace, has often dazzled us with her ethereal Lehenga Choli choices. Her style is all about embracing timeless elegance. To channel your inner Divyanka, opt for a Lehenga Choli in rich, earthy tones like deep reds, royal blues, or emerald greens. Choose intricate embroidery and delicate embellishments to add a touch of opulence. Keep your jewelry minimal but impactful – a statement necklace or a pair of statement earrings can do wonders. Finish the look with a neatly tied up hair bun and a bindi to capture that quintessential Indian charm.

Here, we are loving her in this beautifully embroidered lehenga choli. The diva is epitomising grace and poise all at one go.

Mouni Roy: Glamour with a Twist

Mouni Roy, the epitome of contemporary fashion blended with traditional roots, knows how to infuse glamour into her Lehenga Choli choices. To channel your inner Mouni, experiment with fabrics like silk, satin, or velvet for a luxurious feel. Opt for Lehengas with unique cuts, high slits, or unconventional drapes to make a statement. Don’t shy away from bold colors or metallic accents. Accessorize with a dazzling clutch and stiletto heels to bring out the glam quotient. And when it comes to makeup, smoky eyes and glossy lips are Mouni’s go-to choices.

Speaking of metallic accents, this beautifully crafted, metallically sequinned ivory lehenga choli, with bold smokey eyes and nude lips, definitely serve the glam right.

Shweta Tiwari: The Bohemian Princess

Shweta Tiwari’s bohemian take on Lehenga Cholis is all about comfort and style. If you’re looking to channel your inner Shweta, choose Lehengas with fluid silhouettes and lightweight fabrics like georgette or chiffon. Play with pastel hues, floral prints, or even tie-dye patterns for that boho-chic vibe. Opt for oxidized jewelry pieces, be it chunky necklaces or jhumkas, to add a touch of rustic charm. And don’t forget to let your hair flow freely or opt for loose, beachy waves for that effortless look that Shweta embodies so well.

And speaking of boho, this beautiful florally designed and knitted lehenga choli serves the name well! What say? Check out-

Accessorize Like a Pro

Regardless of the celebrity style you wish to emulate, accessorizing plays a crucial role in completing the look. Invest in statement pieces like maang tikas, kamarbandhs, or chokers to elevate your Lehenga Choli game. Footwear can make or break your outfit, so choose wisely – from traditional juttis to contemporary block heels, select what suits your style.

In conclusion, the world of Lehenga Cholis is as diverse as the stars who wear them. Whether you’re looking to embody the grace of Divyanka, the glamour of Mouni, or the bohemian charm of Shweta, remember that confidence is the key to rocking any look. So, go ahead, unleash your inner fashion queen, and rule the world of Lehenga Cholis just like these iconic divas!