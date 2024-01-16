Rabb Se Hai Dua fame Lokit Phulwani talks about the need to be consistent as a performer

Actor Lokit Phulwani who plays the role of Hafeez in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, talks about the varied challenges that an acting profession comes with.

Says Lokit, “The acting profession often places significant emphasis on appearance. There’s a lot of pressure to maintain a certain image, both physically and aesthetically, which can be demanding and challenging for many actors.”

Lokit whose track with Saarvie Omana has been appreciated in the show, says that one needs to be in the best frame of mind concerning fitness to face the challenges upfront. “Consistency tends to be the toughest part of maintaining a fitness regime. Staying committed and motivated over the long term, especially when facing distractions, busy schedules, or feeling demotivated, can be challenging. Finding the balance between life’s demands and dedicating time and effort to fitness requires determination, discipline, and adaptability to overcome hurdles that may arise.”

Ask him how he does it, and he says, “Maintaining a healthy diet can be challenging amidst a fast-paced life. Planning meals, prepping healthy snacks, and making conscious choices when eating out can help. Personally what works for me is prioritising whole foods, incorporating fruits and vegetables, and being mindful of portion sizes helps me maintain a healthy diet.”

Lokit also claims that mental fitness needs to be the priority. “Mental fitness is crucial for overall well-being. To keep myself mentally fit, I follow various activities such as regular exercise, physical activity releases endorphins, reducing stress and enhancing mood, a healthy diet as eating nutritious food supports brain health and overall mental well-being.”