Radhakrishn actor Kartikey Malviya, taking to his Instagram handle, wished his co-star Mallika Singh a very happy birthday. Check out his special note for her

Today is Radhakrishn fame actress Mallika Singh‘s birthday. Born on 15th September 2000, the actress turns 23 years old in 2023. The actress shares a great bond with the actors she has worked with in her debut show. And so her co-star Kartikey Malviya pens a heartfelt note on her birthday with a quirky dance video.

Kartikey Malviya’s Quirky Dance Clips

Wishing the actress her 23rd birthday, Kartikey shared a dance video of himself with Mallika Singh. In the video clip, the duo can be seen embracing their quirkiness in the dim blue lights. Their faces cannot be seen, but their fun while dancing like crazy shows their pure bond. In the background, one can hear their giggles and mimicking the very famous Hollywood song ‘Night Chances’ sung by One Direction band.

Kartikey Malviya’s Heart Felt Note

On the other hand, Kartikeya expressed his amazing bond and love for Mallika Singh in a sweet note. In the caption, he wished for tonnes of happiness for her and that they should not let go of this inner child in them. And wished that this bond may last for eternity. And lastly, he apologized for posting this crazy dance clip, as she couldn’t resist doing so.

