Get ready to witness a completely different avatar of Mallika Singh! This young Indian television actress shot to fame with her portrayal of Radha in the popular series “RadhaKrishn”. Born on September 15, 2000, in the stunning city of Jammu, Mallika’s acting career kicked off with her lead role in “RadhaKrishn” in 2018. Her brilliant performance as Radha won her critical acclaim and won over the hearts of audiences across India.

Before pursuing her acting career, Mallika was a highly skilled classical dancer who had earned numerous awards for her dazzling performances. She even participated in several dance reality shows as a contestant. Mallika’s charisma extends to her social media presence as well, where she is highly active on Instagram, sharing updates and pictures with her legion of fans. Keep an eye out for Mallika Singh – with her talent and charm, she’s definitely a star on the rise!

Mallika Singh shares monochromatic picture

In the picture, we can see Mallika Singh wearing a stylish crop top. The actress completed the look with her black mini skirt. The actress completed the look with her sleek side parted hairdo. Her makeup looked stunning as she completed the look with her minimal makeup and chic accessories. Flaunting her curvaceous midriff, the Radhakrishn actress catered nothing but goals.

About RadhaKrishn

“RadhaKrishn” is an immensely popular Indian television series that first aired in 2018. The show is centered around the divine love story between Lord Krishna and his ardent devotee Radha, beautifully depicting their mystical and enchanting bond. Mallika Singh essays the role of Radha, while Sumedh Mudgalkar portrays the character of Lord Krishna.

The series is lauded for its stunning visuals, compelling storytelling, and soul-stirring music. It enjoys a huge fan following, especially among the younger generation, who are drawn to the show’s timeless message of love and devotion.