Mallika Singh is best known for portraying Radha in the future show Radhakrishn. The show became popular in no time. All thanks to the fantastic work, settings, and screenplay. The show also starred Sumedh Mudgalkar as the other title lead, Krishna.

Mallika Singh was last seen in the OTT series Escaype Live. The series also featured Sumedh as one of the leads.

Mallika Singh shares “love beyond borders” post

Mallika Singh is quite famous on social media. She is highly active. The actress often engages with her fans with her everyday posts and updates. Singh also is known for being poetic on social media, and she has shared poetic verses with her beautiful pictures frequently.

Owing to that, here’s when the actress shared a cute elevator mirror selfie. The diva looks adorable in the picture. She wore a stylish, child-like jacket printed with cartoon faces. She completed the look with black shorts and rounded it off with a red bag. She completed the look with a sleek straight ponytail.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “ For when we were lost in poems

and could barely open our eyes because the reality consumed all our peaceful nights”

Here take a look-

Mallika Singh Love Life

From what is publicly known, there is currently no information or confirmation to indicate that Mallika Singh has been in a romantic relationship or has a boyfriend. Mallika is known to keep her private life away from the public and has not disclosed anything about her relationships or love life. Hence, there is no verified information available about her love life at the moment.