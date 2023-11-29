Radhika Madan is beauty to behold in off white co ord set

Bollywood sensation Radhika Madan showcased her fashion prowess, giving traditional co-ords a boho-chic twist adorned with florals that exuded pure coolness. The starlet flaunted a floral “Roam Away” jacket by Saundh, elevating her style game. The sheer georgette jacket, featuring a soft lapel for a touch of sophistication, draped her in a delicate veil of sheer elegance.

The Off White jacket boasted an exquisite print, created from industrial scraps like rusted pins, nails, and screws, resulting in visually mesmerizing textures that seamlessly blended tradition with innovation. The garment’s unique silhouette fell straight at the sides, creating a distinct box or square shape, adding a contemporary edge to the traditional ensemble.

Radhika paired the statement jacket with a skirt from the same brand, choosing a bias-cut design that gracefully draped to create a harmonious symphony of beauty and grace when united with the fall of the cape. The ensemble embodied a perfect fusion of modern aesthetics and traditional charm.

Completing her look, the diva opted for minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty shine, and styled her tresses in long, wavy locks. The pictures captured Radhika Madan in all her stunning glory, proving once again why she stands out as a fashion icon in the industry.