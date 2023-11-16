Radhika Madan Masters The Art Of Glam In Shimmery Black Saree, See Bold Photos

The ever-charming Radhika Madan leaves her fans mesmerized with her latest photos in the timeless saree elegance. This time, the actress not only embraces her traditional charm but adds a modern twist with the sultry blouse that looks nothing short of a show stealer. Here, take a look below.

Radhika Madan Black Saree Look

So gorgeous! Radhika Madan knows how to pull off every look to perfection, just this one in the black saree. The actress dons a beautiful black sheer saree from the shelves of Ritika Mirchandani. She paired the saree with a plunging neckline sleeveless blouse, pairing timeless elegance with a modern twist. The intricate shimmery work all over the ensemble looks exquisite. In the stunning saree look, Radhika flaunts her toned physique.

Mastering the art of glam, she adorns her look with black stone statement earrings. Her wavy open locks, dewy cheeks, and beautiful, glossy nude lips complement her allure. The bold black eyeliner and kajal set the monotone glam to perfection. With the small black bindi, she gives her appearance a desi touch. In the spotlights, Radhika Madan poses like a sass queen flaunting her “aadaye,” making fans fall for her beauty in the timeless six-yard saree elegance.

Did you like Radhika Madan’s black saree glam? Let us know in the comments box below.