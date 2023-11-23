Radhika Madan owns power dressing at Emmys 2023 in high-thigh slit skirt suit [Photos]

Guess who just owned the red carpet at the 2023 International Emmy Awards? None other than Radhika Madan! She strutted into the New York Hilton on November 20, 2023, and now, she’s treating us to some serious glam on her social media.

A closer look at Radhika’s skirt suit

Let’s talk about her look – a jaw-dropping black skirt suit that’s making waves. The sheer blazer paired with a high-slit skirt featuring a zipper is pure style genius. Radhika knows how to blend sophistication with that extra edge, and boy, does she do it effortlessly!

Her hairdo? A sleek pulled-back beauty, and those dewy soft eyes? Red carpet magic. But the real kicker? A pair of ear studs that tie the whole look together. It’s not just an outfit; it’s a statement, and Radhika Madan just declared herself the fashion queen of the night.

As her photos make the rounds, one thing’s for sure – Radhika’s style game is on another level, and we’re all taking notes for our next big event!