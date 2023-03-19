Raj Anadkat and Siddharth Nigam, the popular television actors have come a long way. The stars earned their separate fanbases at tender ages and are giving us career goals over the years. While Raj Anadkat became popular with his portrayal of Tapu Gada in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Siddharth Nigam became renowned after his best performance in the show Aladdin.

But that’s not all. The stars have also managed to bring in the best and trendiest fashion decks on social media. Given that, the duo has now shared stunning dope looks in casual attire, check out below-

Raj Anadkat took to his Instagram handle to share a candid moment from the elevator. The actor can be seen wearing a casual black t-shirt. He teamed it with casual messy hairdo. The actor completed the look with nerdy transparent eye glass. Clicking the picture with a dapper body language, the actor wrote, “लिफ्ट में कुछ तस्वीरें 📸 #Photodump”

Here take a look-

Siddharth Nigam on the other hand took to his Instagram stories to share a couple of pictures as he heads out for a long drive. The actor can be seen in casual wet back brushed hair. He decked up in stylish casual wear. The actor rounded off the look with black shades as he clicked the pictures.

As of now, Nigam is busy with his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and others.

Who do you think has aced the casual style look above? Let us know in the comments below-