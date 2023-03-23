The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani are avid social media users. Time and again, the actors have put up latest updates about their upcoming work to their amazing fashion deck ups and more. The stars earned their name and fame after their amazing portrayal in the show TMKOC as Tapu Gada and Sonu Bhide. With their honing acting chops on the screen, the stars became most loved actors in no time.

However, as of now Raj Anadkat is no longer a part of the show Taarak Mehta. On the other hand, Palak Sindhwani is continuing to astound her fans with her good work on the screen as Sonu.

Coming back to their Instagram handles, Raj shared a video in collaboration with popular male skincare brand, while Palak shared a beautiful set of pictures looking astounding in her ethnic apparel.

Raj Anadkat took to his Instagram handle, where we can see him celebrating his ‘after shave’ glow while at home. He does a dual role play in the video, one of his father and the other as the son. However, while he aces as both and serves the purpose, he also adds a sarcastic note in the caption that with his after shave glow, his father is now finally proud that ‘unka beta chamak geya’.

Palak Sindhwani on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures. Looking all gorgeous wearing an ethnic apparel while posing in the golden hour. The diva wore a stylish green golden embroidered kurta teamed with white pants. The actress completed the look with minimal makeup, while she writes, “ye shaam mastani” along with butterfly emoji.

Check out-