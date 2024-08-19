Raksha Bandhan 2024: Television Stars Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Sriti Jha, And More Celebrates Rakhi With Their Siblings

As Raksha Bandhan 2024 unfolds, television celebrities embrace the festive spirit with joy and warmth. This year, some of the most beloved television stars highlight the celebration of this cherished sibling bond. Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Sriti Jha, Paras Kalnawat, Kapil Sharma, Parth Samthaan, and Siddharth Nigam have shared heartwarming glimpses of their Rakhi celebrations with their siblings, showcasing the love and affection that define this special occasion.

Television Stars Celebrate Rakhi With Their Siblings-

1) Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin, known for her captivating performances on television, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brothers. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of sweet moments from the celebrations, including a heartfelt post where she expressed gratitude for having brothers who have always been there for her. The diva shared photos with her siblings while tying Rakhi and offering sweets. She also tied a Rakhi to Bharti Singh’s husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, capturing the essence of Raksha Bandhan.

2) Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam, the young star with a growing fan base, marked Raksha Bandhan with a heartwarming celebration with his sister. The actor’s Instagram post is a testament to their brother and sister relationship. Siddharth’s celebrations reflected his youthful exuberance as he offered sweets to her sister, which is the perfect picture for the day.

3) Nia Sharma

Another popular television actress, Nia Sharma, marked Raksha Bandhan with her brother. Nia shared a series of photos highlighting her home’s joyous atmosphere. Dressed in traditional suit attire, Nia tied the Rakhi on her brother Vinay Sharma’s wrist and received heartfelt gifts. The actress also shared sweet moments with her brother, beautiful decorations for Raksha Bandhan, and clicked pictures with Krystle Dsouza and her mother, Usha Sharma.

4) Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma, the renowned comedian and host, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister in his signature humorous style. The festivities included a fun-filled gathering with his sister Pooja Sharma, where laughter and joy were abundant. Kapil’s Instagram post highlights the comedian’s lighthearted approach as they pose with gifts and bright smiles on their faces.

5) Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat, known for his role in the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya, enthusiastically celebrated Raksha Bandhan. The actor shared glimpses of the tieing Rakhi, doing aarti, offering sweets, and enjoying special moments spent with his sister Dhruvi Shah. The Rakhi ceremony marks a traditional ritual and a joyful exchange of gifts, capturing the essence of sibling love and celebration.

6) Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha, known for her roles in top television dramas, took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her siblings. The actress posted a picture of herself with her brother Shashank Jha on the occasion of Rakhi celebrations, and as they both, brother and sister, posed with a smiley face to the camera and added a Raksha Bandhan sticker to the post.

7) Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan, known for his charming personality, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters, showcasing their close bond. The actor shared a selfie picture of himself with her three sisters from the celebration and wrote “Happy Rakhi” with a red heart and a hug emoji. Parth’s affectionate gestures and the festive atmosphere testify to his strong sibling relationship.

As Raksha Bandhan 2024 approaches, these television stars have demonstrated that the festival is about rituals and celebrating the deep bond between siblings.