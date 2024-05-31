Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta Drop Hints About ‘Magical Project’ With Neha Kakkar, Deets Inside!

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are stunning actors in the Indian television industry. In 2019, the actor opened his production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd, with his wife, Sargun Mehta. In March 2021, Dreamiyata Entertainment produced the television series Udaariyaan, which aired on Colors TV. The actors have recently teased an exciting new project involving the talented singer Neha Kakkar. Here’s a look at what we know so far about this “magical project”:

Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta With Neha Kakkar’s Project Collaboration-

Taking to his Instagram post, Ravi Dubey shared a picture series of himself with Sargun Mehta and Neha Kakkar. The actor appeared in a black and white jacket set and rounded off his look with a combed hairstyle. He paired his look with multi-colored sneakers and black-shaded sunglasses. On the other hand, Sargun Mehta opted for a traditional look in a white and blue floral-printed salwar suit. Indian Singer Neha Kakkar flaunts her casual chic look in a one-shoulder beige crop top paired with black pants.

In the first picture, Ravi Dubey shared a trio picture while the actor and Sargun Mehta pulled Neha’s cheeks. He again shared a trio picture in the second picture and posed for the camera. Lastly, they are seen posing with their crew members.

Ravi Dubey shared pictures and captioned it, ‘Dreamiyata Music is so thrilled to collaborate with our darling Neha Kakkar …Something magical coming up soon.’ The actors are not just hinting about their new collaboration with Neha Kakkar, but their excitement is palpable in the pictures. It’s clear that they can’t wait to share this magical project with their fans.

