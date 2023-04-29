Reem Sameer Shaikh in strapless and backless bodycon dress, a visual delight

Reem Sameer Sheikh looks absolutely stunner in her black bodycon dress, check out pictures

Reem Sameer Sheikh, the Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan actress doesn’t fail to keep her fans wowed with her preppy fashion dos. Time and again, the actress has taken the internet by storm with her gorgeous looks and decks on her social media handle. As of now, the actress has again startled her fans with her stunner look in bodycon, and we are in love.

Reem Sameer Sheikh in bodycon outfit

In the pictures, we can see Reem Sameer Sheikh wearing a stunning bodycon outfit. The black sheer bodycon piece featured a white bow tie in front. The actress completed the look with her pulled back sleek ponytail. For makeup, she decked it up with dewy eyes, nude lips and a chic pair of drop earrings. Posing with all style and allure, the actress gave off nothing but goals.

Check out below-

Reem is widely recognized for her exceptional fashion sense, which is evident not only in her personal style but also in the characters she portrays on screen. With each new role, she has undergone numerous transformations and brought a unique elegance to each character she has played.

Work Front

While Reem marked her popularity with the show Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan, the actress is currently earning immense love with her ongoing show Ishq Mein Ghayal. The show also features Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer. Earlier, Reem shared a poster of her new music video, Meherbaan, where she is going to star alongside Aly Goni.

Coming back to her above style file, what are your thoughts on the above look? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned.