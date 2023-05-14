ADVERTISEMENT
Reem Sameer Sheikh is muse in white ethnic ensemble

Reem Sameer Sheikh has again startled her fans with her classy fashion do in white ethnic wear. The diva took to her Instagram handle to share pictures, giving us goals. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 May,2023 13:35:51
Reem Sameer Sheikh leaves her Instagram fam all invigorated with her fresh summer vibed fashion deck. She dolled up in beautiful white ethnic ensemble with minimal makeup. The pictures generates radiance and beauty in one go.

We can see Reem Sameer Sheikh looking all divine and beautiful in her white ethnic ensemble with intricate silver embroideries. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair. For makeup, she picked up rosy cheeks, pink lips and dewy eyes. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the pictures with white love heart emoji.

Reem on Love

Talking to India Today, Reem Sameer Sheikh said, “Honestly, I want to fall in love once. I want to marry the same guy I will fall in love with. But yes, bura laga hai aur dil tuta hai (I have been hurt and heartbroken). I haven’t been ghayal (wounded) yet. I want to fall in love once. I would only be wounded in love if a guy cheats on me.”

Reem on Ishq Mein Ghayal

Before venturing into the show as the female lead, talking bout the show, she said, “It is actually not a copy of The Vampire Diaries. It is an inspired story. You will realise with time that the story is different as the episodes will go by. It is a love triangle between three people. Jinmein, there are two brothers and both of them are not villains. Both are heroes and their roles are justified. There will always be a justification about what and why Veer and Armaan are doing.”

The show also features Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer in lead roles, alongside Reem Sameer Sheikh.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

