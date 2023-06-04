Zain Imam and Reem Sameer Sheikh share this common ‘obsession’

Zain Imam and Reem Sameer Sheikh, two incredibly talented actors, made a niche with their chemistry in the show Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan; setting the stage on fire with their on-screen chemistry and undeniable talent. As they share the screen, their synergy becomes palpable, bringing their characters to life with authenticity and depth.

And now the duo has dropped a hilarious reel, as the duo along with their friend Nidhi danced to the song ‘Obsessed.’ The video left their fans all wowed, as Reem and Zain Imam reunited once again. The video showcases how the duo is full of crazy and similar vibes.

Reem Sameer Sheikh shared the reel

In the reel we can see the trio dancing all in fun. The three decked up in stylish black ensembles. Sharing the video, Reem wrote, “We are “Obsessed” with this song and we blame @vickykaushal09 🫶😂”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Zain reem ap dono ki me bhutu bada wala fan hu in odisha Bhubaneswar please ak like”

Another wrote, “Wow epitome of elegance 🙌🙌 all are slaying it #zabyzain 💝”

A third user wrote, “@zainimam_official After realising nowadays girls are impressed with korean boyss le zain 😂 that hairstyle thoughh😅”

