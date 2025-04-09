Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman forcibly gets Kritika and Teerth’s DNA test done; Teerth gets tense

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Kritika opening up a new drama in the Mittal house by revealing that she was pregnant with Teerth’s (Zain Imam) child. However, Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) refused to believe it and was confident that Teerth did not have any kind of affair with Kritika. She also overheard Teerth’s conversation where he told Devika that the kid was not his. Suman was more determined to expose the evil ways of Devika. Amidst this, tension prevailed between Teerth and Suman as Teerth wanted Suman to leave the house and not trouble her father.

The upcoming episode will see Teerth claiming that the kid in Kritika is his. Suman will refuse to believe that. There will be a big drama which will start with Akhil in a drunken state, accusing Kritika of unwantedly entering the house. In his anger, Akhil will try to attack Kritika, who will be about to fall but will be saved by Suman. Teerth will come in between and get angry at his brother for trying to harm a lady who is pregnant. Suman will defend Akhil, telling Teerth that it was her plan and Akhil was just executing it.

Teerth will be so annoyed that he will ask Suman to stop accusing Kritika, as the kid is his. Suman will call for the person from the medical lab and will announce to the family that she is getting a DNA test done on Kritika and Teerth. Saying this, she will ask the person to take Kritika’s sample. She will forcibly pluck a hair out of Teerth and will give it for testing. Teerth will be shocked as he would have least expected this and will be worried.

What will happen now?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.