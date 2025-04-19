Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Teerth convinces his mother; Teerth and Suman to get justice for Rishi

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) coming at the right time to stop the wedding of Teerth (Zain Imam) with Kritika. Suman not only threatened to expose Kritika’s lies in her pregnancy, but also wanted to seek justice for her dead brother Rishi.

We saw Suman and Teerth marrying after Geetanjali released Teerth from her promise of marrying Kritika.

The upcoming episode will see the culmination of Chandrakant Mittal and Devika’s plans. Teerth and Suman will together threaten to call the police when Geetanjali will intervene, stopping her son from getting his father caught. Teerth will explain to his mother the evil deeds of Chandrakant and how he does not deserve to be spared. Finally, Geetanjali will agree after which Teerth will call the police. It will be interesting to see if they would be able to expose the games of Chandrakant and Devika. It will be up to Suman and Teerth to bring the truth to the fore.

What will happen next?

