Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Geetanjali takes back her promise; Teerth marries Suman

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) saving her mother and aunt from the clutches of Vikram. Suman finally saw the darker side of Vikram and slapped him. On the other hand, Chandrakant Mittal had locked Geetanjali in a store room, while Devika had wrapped up an unconscious Akhil in a mat. We wrote about Suman arriving on time to stop Teerth (Zain Imam) and Kritika’s (Sambhabana Mohanty) wedding. She was determined not to allow Teerth to marry Kritika, as she had evidence of the kid not being Teerth’s.

The upcoming episode will see a big drama with Suman knocking off the sindoor which will fall on her forehead. She will remove the Gatbandhan too. She will tell Teerth that he will not marry Kritika. Suman will get determined to expose Devika and Kritika’s lies. Geetanjali who will be saved by Akhil, will come to the spot and tell Teerth that he is free of her promise. This will make Teerth happy. Suman will ask Teerth to put sindoor on her forehead. Teerth will tie the mangalsutra on Suman’s neck and the two of them will get married, even when the entire family will be shocked at what is happening.

What will happen next?

