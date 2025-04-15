Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Geetanjali tries to stop Teerth-Kritika wedding; Chandrakant threatens her

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with a huge twist happening just before the wedding of Teerth (Zain Imam) and Kritika (Sambhabana Mohanty). As we know, Teerth has forced himself to marry Kritika who is pregnant, in order to oust Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) from the house. Teerth is bound by the promise given to his mother that he will not allow his father to get exposed for Rishi’s death. We have written about the high-voltage drama of Akhil being made unconscious and hidden under a rolled-out carpet by Devika. As we know, Suman went missing from the house and Teerth held Devika responsible for it.

The upcoming episode will see Geetanjali (Nishigandha Wad) getting a taste of her own medicine when Kritika will behave badly with her. The mother in her will urge her to stop Teerth from marrying Kritika, which will mean that his life will be ruined. Geetanjali will be determined to stop the wedding when Chandrakant Mittal will stop her and will attack her and keep her captive. Geetanjali will be shocked to see this version of her husband and will be ashamed of the moment when she had taken a promise from Teerth to save such a father.

What will happen next?

