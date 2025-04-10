Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman shocked to see the DNA report; Teerth all set to marry Kritika

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) getting back to Teerth’s (Zain Imam) house after knowing that he has been forced to not tell the truth, by Geetanjali. Suman vowed to expose Devika and Chandrakant Mittal, and also stand by Teerth’s love. However, Kritika’s entry into the house, claiming that she was pregnant with Teerth’s child, was a big blow to the proceedings. However, Suman did not believe it and called for DNA testing for Kritika and Teerth.

The upcoming episode will see the result of the DNA test coming as a shocker for Suman. The reports will be positive, indicating that the kid growing up in Kritika is of Teerth’s. Kritika will be extremely happy and Teerth will announce to the house that he will marry Kritika soon. However, Suman will not believe the report and will object to Teerth’s marriage as she is still the legally wed wife of Teerth.

What will happen next?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.