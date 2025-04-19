Suman Indori Actor Zain Imam Wishes Someone To Look At Him That Way – Ashnoor Kaur Reacts

Zain Imam and Ashnoor Kaur starrer TV show Suman Indori on Colors is all set to go off-air soon. The show will air its last episode on 27th April 2025, which came as a shock to the viewers. The lead cast have been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of the show while wrapping up the shoot. The male lead, Zain, planned an instant vacation after finishing the shoot. And now his latest dump from his vacation has left the fans curious.

On his social media, Zain shared a photo of himself enjoying the mesmerizing weather on the streets of Barcelona, Spain. Wearing casuals, she posed against the sunlight, creating a silhouette view. However, in his post he expressed his wish – wanting someone to look at him that way. Hold your horses folks he didn’t mention anyone’s name but wished for someone special who would look at him the way he looks at the travel magazine.

Zain said, “I want someone to look at me the way I look at a travel magazine. Journey coming to an end and travel plans in my head. Before another journey starts.”

However, the actor also posted an adorable picture with Ashnoor where the duo made a heart with their hands, hinting Zain would miss Ashnoor Kaur after Suman Indori. He wrote, “#sumerth. One last Thank you to all the fans for the edits on us before we say adieu.”

Reacting to this, Ashnoor Kaur re-shared the story and wrote, “Last few days (with calm and heart emojis).”