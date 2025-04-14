Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman goes missing; Teerth holds Devika’s neck

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen the engaging drama of Teerth (Zain Imam) announcing his marriage to Kritika (Sambhabana Mohanty). As we know, Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) conducted the DNA test to prove that Kritika’s child is not Teerth’s but was shocked when the report came in Teerth’s favour. This forced Teerth to look for a reason to send Suman out of the house and decided to marry Kritika. Suman and Akhil went to Bhopal and checked out that Kritika was staying in a hotel there where Guru used to be a frequent visitor. This shocked them.

The upcoming episode will see the wedding of Teerth and Kritika all set to happen. But Devika will create big drama when she will try to abduct Akhil. She will roll him inside a carpet in an unconscious state. Suman will be unaware of this, while on the day of the wedding, Suman too will go absconding. She will not be seen in the house when Teerth will lose his temper. He will hold Devika’s neck and will threaten to kill her if she did not disclose Suman’s whereabouts.

What will happen next?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.