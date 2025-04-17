Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman stops Teerth-Kritika marriage; Will she come out with the truth?

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) fighting the goons of Vikram and saving her mother and aunt. As we know, Vikram had kidnapped them and Suman came to the rescue. On the other hand, Teerth (Zain Imam) and Kritika’s (Sambhabana Mohanty) wedding was about to happen. Geetanjali regretted the fact that she forced her son into this marriage, and tried to stop it, but Chandrakant Mittal attacked her. When Teerth got to know that Suman was not in the house, he got angry at Devika.

The upcoming episode will see Suman coming to the wedding premise exactly when the Gatbandhan will be happening. Geetanjali will pray that the wedding be stopped. Suman will arrive at the right moment, and will remove the Gatbandhan, setting her Netaji free. She will argue that Teerth is not the father of the child growing within Kritika. She will have proof to point out the real father of the kid. It will be interesting to see if Suman will expose Guru.

What will happen next?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.