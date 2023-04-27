What’s happening in Reem Sameer Sheikh’s life?

Reem Sameer Sheikh shares insights from her new music video, Meherbaan, check out video below

Reem Sameer Sheikh and Aly Goni are all set to collaborate together for a music video Meherbaan. Reem took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from the new music video Meherbaan, check out below-

Reem Sameer Sheikh shares pictures from his upcoming music video Meherbaan

In the teaser we can see Reem Sameer Sheikh and Aly Goni’s romantic moments from the music video Meherbaan.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram handle, Reem wrote, “The season of romance is almost here ❤️

Presenting the teaser of #Meherbaan! Song out on 28th April!”

Reem Sameer Sheikh’s Work Front

Reem Sameer Sheikh became a household name with the show Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjaawan, where she starred alongside Zain Imam. She is currently in the show Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Aly Goni’s Work Front

Aly started his career in the entertainment industry as a model and later made his acting debut in the TV series “Splitsvilla” in 2012.

He gained popularity for his role as Romi Bhalla in the TV series “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.” Aly has also appeared in other popular TV shows like “Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan,” “Naagin 3,” and “Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.”

Fans Reaction

One wrote, “Loving the song already😍 Seems soo beautifully sang”

Another wrote, “It’s illegal to be this handsome cute and hot at the same time🙈❤🔥#alygoni”

A third user wrote, “Chemistry is amazing 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️ all the best 2 both @reem_sameer8 and @alygoni”

A fourth one wrote, “Looks like bansali movie’s song bro!! Excited to listen the full song soon ❤️”