Reem Sameer Sheikh pours love and adoration on Siddharth Nigam for his Bollywood debut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, read

In a heartwarming display of friendship, Reem Shaikh and Siddharth Nigam, who first bonded on the set of the historical drama “Chakravartin Ashok Samrat”, have once again proved that their bond is unbreakable. The talented duo has been friends since childhood and now Reem has taken to social media to express her support for Siddharth as he makes his grand debut in the upcoming movie “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”.

Reem Sameer Sheikh shares an appreciation post

The picture is from the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan screening, where Reem graced Sid’s close friend. Sharing the beautiful moment on her social media handle, the actress decided to shower love and praise on Siddharth Nigam.

Sharing the picture, Reem wrote, “Mere dost,

I’ve been a witness to the amount of hard work you’ve been doing for last 8 years and I’m so proud of you Sidd.

I genuinely pray to Allah to bless you with happiness and success because you my friend deserve it. 💛”

To this, Siddharth Nigam replied, “Thank youuu Reem❤️ 🤗”

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the leads is currently making hurls nationwide. The movie has earned a decent amount so far now at the box office. The movie stars Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and others in pivotal roles.

What are your thoughts on the above gesture by Reem Sameer Sheikh?