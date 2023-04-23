Reem Sameer Sheikh shines in white embellished sharara suit, see pics

The popular Indian television actress Reem Sameer Sheikh is leaving no stone unturned with her stunning angelic look in white. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures from her traditional photoshoot, as she dolled up in a beautiful white embellished sharara suit. Check out-

Reem Sameer Sheikh stuns in white embellished sharara suit

In the pictures, we can see Reem Sameer Sheikh wearing a stylish embellished white sharara suit. Her suit featured intricate embroidery work. She completed the look with a matching dupatta. She rounded it off with a pair of silver drop earrings and a smile on her face. Here take a look at the pictures below-

Work Front

Reem Sameer Sheikh made it to fame with her amazing work in the show Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan. As of now, she is in the show Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Ishq Mein Ghayal

Earlier, Reem talking about the show said, “It is actually not a copy of The Vampire Diaries. It is an inspired story. You will realise with time that the story is different as the episodes will go by. It is a love triangle between three people. Jinmein, there are two brothers and both of them are not villains. Both are heroes and their roles are justified. There will always be a justification about what and why Veer and Armaan are doing.” Adding on about her experience working with Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer, she said, “It is a very professional bond that we share. I respect that because that’s how it should be. It really makes your work easy. It is really easy to work with them and nothing is difficult. There are no ego clashes,” she said and signed off. As quoted by India Today.