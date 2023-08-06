ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Reem Shaikh Is High On Maldives Hangover (New Pics Alert)

Reem Shaikh had a great time on her Maldives vacation. The diva can't get over the vacation hangover as she dropped the throwback pictures from vacation

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Aug,2023 01:05:35
Reem Shaikh Is High On Maldives Hangover (New Pics Alert) 840831

Reem Shaikh, the stunning diva in the Telly world, is known to attract our attention with her updates. Whenever she drops new pictures or videos, we know for sure that we are in for a treat. And so is today, the actress shared throwback pictures from her Maldives vacation.

Reem Shaikh Maldives Vacation Hangover

In the images, Reem is seen wearing an olive green bralette paired with a pink floral printed skirt. Her open hairstyle, rosy blushes, and glossy lips add an extra dose of gorgeousness. In the sunkissed pictures, the diva looked sizzling hot under the sun and beautiful nature. Her striking pictures and poses are a treat for fans. In the caption, she said, “Take me back!!.”

Reem Shaikh Is High On Maldives Hangover (New Pics Alert) 840828

Reem Shaikh Is High On Maldives Hangover (New Pics Alert) 840829

Reem Shaikh Is High On Maldives Hangover (New Pics Alert) 840830

The latest pictures on her Instagram have amazed her fans. Her engaging posts and updates keep her audience hooked with her. Reem Shaikh had an amazing time on her Maldives vacation earlier. The mesmerizing feel and weather made the actress crave the same once again. She can’t get over the vacations.

Reem Shaikh’s Maldives dairies shared on her social media handle went viral on the internet in no time. She enjoyed every vacation moment, from diving into the water to the different delicacies and exploring places.

Did you like Reem Shaikh’s throwback Maldives pictures? Please drop your views in the comments and follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates about your favorite stars.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

