Refreshing Drink To Healthy Breakfast: Peek Into Divyanka Tripathi’s Summer Morning Routine!

Divyanka Tripathi, a popular television actress, often shares snippets of her daily life with her fans on Instagram. Her summer morning routine is especially inspiring, offering a blend of refreshing drinks and healthy breakfast options perfect for starting the day on the right note. Here’s a peek into Divyanka Tripathi’s summer morning routine:

Divyanka Tripathi’s Summer Morning Routine Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, Divyanka Tripathi shared a picture of herself while indulging in a summer-inspired drink. The actress appeared in a yellow V-neckline, collar, and plain outfit. She rounded off her look with a puffed half-tied hairstyle and minimal makeup with peach glossy lips. In the first picture, she is twinning with the Aam Panna juice made by her mummy, posing with a refreshing drink with a quirky wink expression, and gazing at the camera.

She captioned her post, Mommy-made Aam Panna’s chill pill in Sizzling Chandigarh.”

In the second picture, the actress appears in a stunning white plain shirt paired with blue jeans. She finishes her look with a middle-parted puffed low ponytail hairstyle and minimal makeup, including a peach matte lip and accessories. Her outfit is adorned with gold earrings and a grey wristwatch. In the picture, she takes a selfie with a healthy breakfast while indulging in avocado sunny side up and Muesli.

She captioned her post, “I want you to be a part of beauties that I witness from day to day. Here’s my healthy breakfast at a balcony facing a canal.”

