Siddharth Nigam is one of the most good-looking and talented actors that we currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor started his career many years back as a child artiste. Siddharth Nigam got his first share of popularity and fandom immediately after the super success of ‘Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga’ and well, ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for him for all the right reasons. As an artiste, he’s seen humongous growth and well, that’s why, with every new project that he signs, he manages to touch new milestones in his professional career. To tell you all a little bit about his current milestone, we have to talk about him bagging the movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Check out Siddharth Nigam’s incredible swag in black outfit:

Whenever Siddharth Nigam shares new and interesting photos and videos on his social media daily, it becomes an interesting subject of discussion for his fans and admirers all over the country. This time, just immediately after the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Siddharth Nigam was seen flaunting his black shirt swag that he wore on the trailer launch day. Well, we love it. See below folks –

Unknown fact:

Siddharth Nigam had revealed at the trailer launch of the movie that once, he had manifested doing a movie with Salman Khan and it actually moment. The confession was quite an adorable one and his fans are super happy.