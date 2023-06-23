ADVERTISEMENT
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla do the 'unthinkable' to celebrate 5th anniversary, see snaps

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are immensely in love with each other and for all the right reasons. Let's check out their cute and adorable moment and what's happening at their end for real all the time. Let's check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
23 Jun,2023 17:55:10
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla do the 'unthinkable' to celebrate 5th anniversary, see snaps

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most admired and loved couples that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry and we love them. Both of them have been a part of the industry for quite a long time and well, that’s exactly why, come what may, anything and everything from their end manages to get a lot of love and admiration from the fans for all the good reasons. Both of them believe in expressing love and affection in the best way possible and well, that’s what makes them stand out as a couple who are immensely loved by one and all.

Let’s check out the latest that’s happening in the lives of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla:

So, to tell you all a little more about what’s happening at their end, what do we get to see ladies and gentlemen? Well, right now, both Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla celebrated their 5th anniversary in the most wonderful and romantic way possible. Both of them actually spent their 5th anniversary trekking in the mountains and well, we are amazed to see their dedication. See here below –

Absolutely amazing and wonderful, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

